Impeachment Inquiries

November 21, 2019

Who is testifying?

Fiona Hill

David Holmes

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Impeachment hearings wrap up for the week

Politics

Democrats and Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee have made their closing arguments as they end the final impeachment hearing of the week — and perhaps the final hearing before they hand the probe over to the House Judiciary Committee.

The House Intelligence Committee questioned witnesses on Nov. 21 as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Watch in the video player above.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff laid out what the committee has learned over the course of seven hearings on President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. Schiff said the president believes “he is above the law” and “beyond accountability” as he pushed Ukraine to investigate Democrats and withheld military aid.

He said Democrats will have to examine “what is our duty” as they decide on next steps.

The top Republican on the panel, California Rep. Devin Nunes, called the hearings “a show trial” and said they had a pre-determined verdict.

In Thursday’s hearing, the committee heard testimony from former White House national security adviser Fiona Hill and David Holmes, the political counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine.

WATCH: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 5

By —

Associated Press

