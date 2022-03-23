WATCH: Jackson tears up, as Sen. Booker says she’s earned her historic Supreme Court nomination

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson wiped away tears as Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., delivered a passionate speech on how she earned her spot to become the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court.

“You have earned that spot. You are worthy. You are a great American,” he told Jackson. In lieu of asking questions, Booker later told Jackson that “I know what it’s taken for you to sit in that seat.”

As the Senate Judiciary Committee continued its Supreme Court confirmation hearings March 23, Booker also railed against GOP senators pulling out specific cases from Jackson’s past and said it would not steal his joy.

The senator referenced abolitionist Harriet Tubman and Constance Baker Motley, the first Black woman to serve as a federal judge in 1966, as role models in his life and who paved the way for Jackson’s historic path.

“Today, you’re my star. You are my harbinger of hope,” Booker told Jackson.

Booker that Jackson did not receive her nomination “because of some left-wing agenda” that some Republican lawmakers have floated as a theory as to why the longtime judge and lawyer has received the Supreme Court nomination.

“You got here how every Black woman in America who’s gotten anywhere…by being like Ginger Rogers said, ‘I did everything Fred Astaire did but backwards in heels.’”

Booker said he is particularly joyous about Jackson’s nomination, because as a Black man, he sees members of his family– and his ancestors– in Judge Jackson. He noted to Jackson that she is “so much more than [her] race and gender” but also a Christian, a mom and an intellect.

“Nobody’s going to steal the joy,” of those that see themselves in Jackson and her story, Booker said, adding “Nobody’s going to steal that joy.”

Wednesday was senators’ final day to question Jackson, who was nominated by President Joe Biden in February to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. If confirmed, she will be the first Black woman on the high court. On the final day of the hearings March 24, the Senate Judiciary Committee will hear from friends and colleagues of Jackson about her temperament and approach to the law.

