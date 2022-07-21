WATCH: Jan. 6 committee says Donald Trump is to blame for the violence

Members of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot are saying unequivocally that Donald Trump is to blame for the violence and they’re saying lawmakers will recommend ways to prevent another Jan. 6.

Watch Luria’s remarks in the player above.

As the committee wrapped up its prime-time hearing Thursday, Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia said “President Trump did not then and does not now have the character or courage to say to the American people what his own people know to be true. He is responsible for the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6.”

WATCH: Jan. 6 Committee hearings – Day 8

And fellow committee member Adam Kinzinger, a Republican congressman from Illinois, said that “whatever your politics, whatever you think about the outcome of the election, we as Americans must all agree on this. Donald Trump’s conduct on Jan. 6 was a supreme violation of his oath of office and a complete dereliction of his duty to our nation. It is a stain on our history.”

Vice chair Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, said Trump “made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office, to ignore the ongoing violence against law enforcement, threatening our constitutional order.”

Kinzinger said it’s important that the committee recommend ways to prevent a future Jan. 6 because “the forces that Donald Trump ignited have not gone away.”