WATCH: Jan. 6 committee says family, aides pressed Donald Trump to release a statement

The Jan. 6 committee has displayed text messages between Donald Trump Jr. and Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff as the Capitol riot unfolded, to show there was pressure on the then-president take action to halt the violence by a mob of his supporters.

Donald Trump’s son implored Meadows to get the president to act in order to help preserve his legacy.

The younger Trump told Meadows that getting the president to condemn the violence was something to “go to the mattresses on.” Trump Jr. told the committee in a videotaped testimony that was a reference to a line from the movie “The Godfather” and it was shorthand for going “all in” on something.

Former White House press aide Sarah Matthews testified about the process before Trump finally tweeted for the mob to be peaceful. She said “there was a back and forth, going through different phrases that he was comfortable with.”

Matthews said it was a suggestion by Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, to include the phrase “stay peaceful,” in the statement that got her father to finally put out a statement.