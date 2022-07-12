WATCH: Jan. 6 panel probes Donald Trump’s ‘call to arms’ on social media

WARNING: This video includes strong and disturbing language.

The Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday focused on ways violent far-right extremists answered Donald Trump’s tweet for a big Washington rally as a “call to arms,” as the panel probed whether they coordinated with White House allies in the deadly U.S. Capitol attack and effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Watch the moment in the player above.

The panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol siege is delving into what it calls the final phase of Trump’s multi-pronged effort to halt Joe Biden’s victory. As dozens of lawsuits and false claims of voter fraud fizzled, Trump met late into the night of Dec. 18 with attorneys at the White House before tweeting the rally invitation — “Be there, will be wild!” Members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers groups who are now facing rare sedition charges readily answered.

Tuesday’s hearing is the seventh for the Jan. 6 committee. Over the past month, the panel has created a narrative of a defeated Trump “detached from reality,” clinging to false claims of voter fraud and working feverishly to reverse his election defeat. It all culminated with the attack on the Capitol, the committee says.

Trump tweeted the call for supporters to come to Washington on Jan. 6, when Congress would be tallying the Electoral College results. “Be there. Will be wild,” Trump wrote.

Immediately, the extremists reacted.

The panel showed graphic and violent text messages and played videos of right-wing figures, including Alex Jones, and others laying out that Jan. 6 would be the day they fight for the president.

In vulgar and often racist language the messages beaming across the far-right forums planned for the big day that they said Trump was asking for in Washington. It would be a “red wedding,” said one, a reference to mass killing. “Bring handcuffs.”

WATCH: Jan. 6 Committee hearings – Day 7

Several members of the U.S. Capitol Police who fought the mob that day sat stone-faced in the front row of the committee room.

This week’s session comes after former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson provided stunning accounts under oath of an angry Trump who knowingly sent armed supporters to the Capitol on Jan. 6 and then refused to quickly call them off as violence erupted, siding with the rioters as they searched menacingly for Vice President Mike Pence.