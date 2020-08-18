WATCH: John Kerry calls Trump’s foreign policy a nonstop ‘blooper reel’

Former Secretary of State John Kerry is trashing President Donald Trump’s foreign policy, which he characterized as one nonstop “blooper reel.”

Kerry, the 2004 Democratic presidential nominee, said Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention: “This moment is a fight for the security of America and the world.”

He said the Obama administration left U.S. foreign policy in good order when he left office. They stopped the Ebola virus before it could become a pandemic, defeated the Islamic State group and entered into an accord to reduce emissions that cause global warming.

Kerry accused Trump of failing to stand up to Russia and doing nothing to confront Russian President Vladimir Putin after some intelligence officials concluded the country placed bounties on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.

He also referenced Trump being escorted to a White House bunker during recent protests.

“Our troops can’t get out of harm’s way by hiding in the White House bunker,” Kerry said.