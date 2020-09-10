WATCH LIVE: Attorney General Barr gives news conference on drug enforcement in Phoenix

Attorney General William Barr will give a news conference in Phoenix Sept. 10 to discuss increased drug enforcement efforts in American neighborhoods.

The news conference is expected to begin at noon ET. Watch it live in the video player above.

The initiative Barr will discuss, dubbed “Operation Crystal Shield,” was announced in cooperation with DEA Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon in February. It seeks to target areas of the country where methamphetamine is often trafficked in bulk in order to prevent the drug from being further making its way into American neighborhoods.

The Justice Department announced this week it would seek to defend President Trump in a defamation lawsuit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of rape. Barr defended the move, saying it was a “normal application of the law.”