What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

WATCH LIVE: Attorney General Barr gives news conference on drug enforcement in Phoenix

Politics

Attorney General William Barr will give a news conference in Phoenix Sept. 10 to discuss increased drug enforcement efforts in American neighborhoods.

The news conference is expected to begin at noon ET. Watch it live in the video player above.

The initiative Barr will discuss, dubbed “Operation Crystal Shield,” was announced in cooperation with DEA Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon in February. It seeks to target areas of the country where methamphetamine is often trafficked in bulk in order to prevent the drug from being further making its way into American neighborhoods.

The Justice Department announced this week it would seek to defend President Trump in a defamation lawsuit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of rape. Barr defended the move, saying it was a “normal application of the law.”

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

Courtney Vinopal is a general assignment reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

@cglennvino

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Sep 09 What Woodward recordings reveal about Trump’s pandemic response

  2. Read Sep 11 9/11 to today: Ways we have changed

  3. Read Sep 09 Teacher deaths from COVID-19 raise alarms as new school year begins

  4. Watch Apr 01 This unusual Charleston college produces educated artisans

  5. Read Sep 09 WATCH: White House press secretary addresses report Trump knowingly downplayed COVID-19

Barr’s ‘shocking’ request for DOJ to defend Trump in defamation lawsuit

Nation Sep 09

The Latest