WATCH LIVE: Biden and Harris thank Democratic campaign staffers and volunteers at D.C. event

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to thank Democratic campaign staffers and volunteers at D.C. event on Thursday.

Watch Biden and Harris’ remarks in the player above.

Biden claimed vindication the day after the midterm elections, saying Democrats had “a strong night” and he planned to change nothing about his approach despite facing the likelihood of divided government in the nation’s capital.

“I’m prepared to work with my Republican colleagues,” Biden said during a post-election news conference Wednesday. “The American people have made clear they expect Republicans to work with me as well.

He brushed off concerns that Republicans, who are on track to take control of the House, will investigate his administration and family in what could swiftly become a bruising stretch of his presidency.

“I think the American people will look at all that for what it is, almost comedy,” he said.

The White House said later Wednesday that Biden had spoken by phone with Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who is in line to become House speaker if Republicans win the majority.

In his first public comments since voting ended, Biden was celebratory and defiant as Democrats denied Republicans the sweeping victory they expected. His party still has a potential path to hold control of the Senate, which would preserve his ability to nominate federal judges and administration officials.

“While the press and the pundits were predicting a giant red wave, it didn’t happen,” Biden said.