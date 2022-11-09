Analyzing the results of several key midterm races

Lisa Desjardins:

This is the ball game right now, Amna. Look at this.

Here's where we have all the seats in the House right now. The Associated Press says 207 races have been called for the Republicans, 183 for Democrats. They're still short, the Republicans, of the 218 they need for control.

Now, I have been counting very carefully what's been happening overnight. I show that the Republicans right now have a net of plus-six seats. That is enough if it holds, but who knows if it holds, because there are still these seats remaining.

Let's look at what's going on across the country, where these races have been happening. Now, where did Republicans do well? New York state, Amna, interestingly enough, is where they had a number of pickups. But you see all of these dark gray seats. These are the many seats we have outstanding. How many are there?

I'm glad I asked myself, because I'm going to answer myself.

(LAUGHTER)