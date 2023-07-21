WATCH LIVE: Biden announces AI safeguards after meeting with tech leaders

President Joe Biden is expected to speak Friday on the administration’s latest efforts to manage the risks posed by artificial intelligence, including a voluntary commitment to safeguards from several leading tech companies he hosted at the White House.

Biden will deliver remarks briefing at 1:30 p.m. EDT Friday. Watch his remarks in the player above.

On Friday, representatives from Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI all met with the president at the White House. The administration says the companies will commit to ensure the safety of their products, build systems that put security first and earn he public’s trust.

“There is much more work underway. The Biden-Harris Administration is currently developing an executive order and will pursue bipartisan legislation to help America lead the way in responsible innovation,” according to a White House statement.

There have been growing calls from both politicians and tech executives for more regulation around AI. In May, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with CEOs from Google, Microsoft, among others, at the White House, to talk about AI risks. In June, during a visit to San Francisco, Biden convened a meeting with tech, security and government leaders to discuss what actions the government could take.

This is a developing story and will be updated.