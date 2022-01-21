By —

News Desk

WATCH LIVE: Biden, Commerce Secretary Raimondo deliver remarks on semiconductors and supply chains

Politics

President Joe Biden and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo deliver remarks on semiconductors and supply chains.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

