WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks at Hispanic Heritage Month reception at the White House

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks at the Hispanic Heritage Month reception at the White House on Friday.

The event is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above.

Earlier this month, Biden addressed the 45th Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Gala in Washington, marking the start of the White House’s celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

During the gala, Biden addressed the recent Republican strategy to send immigrants to Democratic-led cities.

“Instead of working with us on solutions, Republicans are playing politics with human beings, using them as props,” he said.

The president also touted the American Rescue Plan for giving Hispanic Americans better access to education and healthcare.

