Amy Walter and Asma Khalid on Hispanic voters and the midterms

Less than two months until the midterm elections, Republican governors are pushing to make immigration and the Southern border a key issue. Meanwhile, President Biden and former President Trump are out making their cases for voters.

And here to discuss it all, Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report With Amy Walter and Asma Khalid of NPR. Tamara Keith is away.

Hello to both of you on this Monday to talk about so much.

I do want to start with a rally that — Amy, that former President Trump had over the weekend in Ohio, where he was making a number of statements. And, at one point — or during the rally, there was music played which has been compared to the theme song of the extremist group — beliefs with an extreme set of beliefs called QAnon. Let's listen.

Donald Trump, Former President of the United States: We are a nation that has weaponized its law enforcement against the opposing political party like never, ever before. We have got a Federal Bureau of Investigation that won't allow bad election-changing facts to be presented to the public.