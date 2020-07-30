WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks to American Federation of Teachers members

Former Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will deliver remarks July 30 at the American Federation of Teachers’ virtual convention.

Watch Biden’s remarks at 12:15 p.m. ET in the video player above.

The union yesterday voted to officially endorse Biden for president at its bi-annual meeting.

“The future of our country and the future of democracy are on the line,” AFT Michigan President David Hecker said in a statement. “Joe Biden shares our values,” added Hecker, who is also an AFT vice president.

The The American Federation of Teachers, which represents 1.7 million school employees, issued a resolution on July 28 saying it will support any local chapter that decides to strike over reopening plans amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Biden said last week that President Donald Trump does not want to “do the hard work” of getting the coronavirus under control so the nation’s schools can open safely.

In an interview this week with Phoenix television station ABC15 Arizona, the Democratic candidate said Trump “just wants to to order schools to open because he’s afraid if he doesn’t, it will hurt his reelection chances.”

Biden said that he would provide funding to schools to make sure that they can protect students and teachers in the classrooms.