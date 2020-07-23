WATCH LIVE: Education officials testify on how to reopen schools amid the pandemic

The House Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education Subcommittee will hold a hearing July 23 on safely reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The hearing is expected to begin at 10:15 a.m. ET. Watch it live in the video player above.

Michael Hinojosa, the superintendent of the Dallas Independent School District, will testify alongside officials from the National Parent Teacher Association, the Tennessee Department of Education and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Only about 1 in 10 Americans say daycare centers, schools and universities should open this fall without restrictions, according to a recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs.

Most think that mask requirements and other safety measures are necessary to reopen in-person, and roughly 3 in 10 even say in-person instruction shouldn’t happen at all.

The findings stand in sharp contrast to the picture that President Donald Trump has painted as he pressures schools to reopen.

READ MORE: How should schools reopen? Pediatricians offer these guidelines

The Republican president has claimed to have wide support for a full reopening, arguing that Democrats oppose it for political reasons.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has criticized districts planning to offer a mix of online and in-person instruction, saying parents want a full reopening.

Many of the nation’s largest school districts have announced that they’ll be entirely virtual in the fall or use a hybrid model that has children in classrooms only a couple of days a week. But certain state officials — including those in Florida, Missouri and South Carolina — have pushed to fully reopen schools to students.