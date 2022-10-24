WATCH LIVE: Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris host Diwali celebration reception at White House

President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris host a Diwali celebration reception at White House on Monday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. ET. Watch in the player around.

Diwali is celebrated around the world by adherents of the Hindu faith. In India, people celebrated Diwali on Monday as bright earthen oil lamps and dazzling, colorful lights lit up homes and streets across the country to mark the Hindu festival that symbolizes the victory of light over darkness.

Diwali, which is a national holiday across India, is typically celebrated by socializing and exchanging gifts with family and friends.

Many light earthen oil lamps or candles, and fireworks are set off as part of the celebrations.

In the evening, a special prayer is dedicated to the Hindu goddess Lakshmi, who is believed to bring luck and prosperity.

Millions of Indians thronged crowded bazaars for shopping, bringing back the Diwali cheer that was dampened during the last two years due to coronavirus restrictions.

The markets buzzed with eager shoppers buying flowers, lanterns and candles meant to decorate houses and offices.