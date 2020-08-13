WATCH LIVE: Biden, Harris speak on COVID-19 pandemic

Presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris will speak Aug. 13 after a briefing from health officials on the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 5 million people in the U.S. have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, as of Aug. 12. At least 163,651 Americans have died from the disease. The U.S. reported the highest number deaths from COVID-19 in a single day since mid-May this Wednesday, recording nearly 1,500.

“This virus has impacted almost every country. But there’s a reason it has hit America worse than any other advanced nation,” Sen. Harris said at her debut campaign event alongside Biden on Wednesday. “It’s because of Trump’s failure to take it seriously from the start.”