WATCH LIVE: Biden holds voter mobilization event in Detroit, Michigan

Politics

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden planned to continue challenging President Donald Trump’s record on the pandemic and his years-long unfulfilled promises to create a stronger and more affordable health care system in battleground Michigan. Biden was scheduled to make two appearances in the Detroit area.

Watch Biden’s event in Detroit live in the player above. It is expected to begin at 6:30 P.M. ET.

The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to overturn the current health care law and its protections for people with pre-existing conditions. Trump is promising a replacement that would protect people pre-existing conditions but has yet to release a comprehensive plan.

While decidedly on the defensive on the ground in key states, Trump released a scathing new ad on Friday attacking Biden’s record on race. Specifically, the ad seizes on Biden’s support for a criminal justice law that disproportionately punished people of color.

“He insulted us, jailed us, we must not elect him president,” the narrator declares.

It’s unclear whether the attack ad will break through the saturated airwaves. Biden and his allies are outspending Trump and his allies on paid advertising more than 2 to 1 through Election Day, according to the advertising tracking firm Kantar/CMAG.

