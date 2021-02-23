WATCH LIVE: Biden, Rice lead roundtable with Black essential workers

President Joe Biden and domestic policy adviser Susan Rice will lead a roundtable Tuesday with Black essential workers in the White House’s South Court Auditorium.

Watch the roundtable live at 1:15 p.m. ET in the video player above.

Black workers are more likely than others to be employed in frontline essential jobs, according to a June 2020 analysis by the Economic Policy Institute. Black Americans make up more than a quarter of public transit workers, nearly 20 percent of child care and social service workers, and 18 percent of trucking, warehouse and postal service workers.

This demographic has also been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, accounting for 15 percent of virus deaths where race is known, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

