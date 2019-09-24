What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: Biden to call for Trump’s impeachment if he doesn’t cooperate with House inquiries

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign says the candidate plans Tuesday to call for Congress to impeach President Donald Trump if the administration does not cooperate fully with all ongoing House investigations and subpoenas.

Biden is expected to speak at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch live in the video player above.

Biden plans to speak this afternoon from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

Trump has suggested this week that he did indeed bring up Biden and his son, Hunter, in a telephone conversation with the Ukrainian president over the summer. The phone conversation is the subject of a whistleblower’s complaint that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son. There is no evidence that either Biden did anything wrong.

Joe Biden plans today to frame the situation as just the latest in a line of Trump’s abuses of presidential power.

