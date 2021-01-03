Politics wrap: Trump threatens GA secretary of state, Senate runoffs too close to call

Jeff Greenfield:

I really feel like I've left the gravitational pull of planet Earth. In this hour-long phone call, the president ultimately begged, cajoled and threatened the secretary of state to somehow come up with the 12,000 votes that would give him the state of Georgia. He suggested maybe you could recalculate, you could be in serious political trouble or even, even criminal trouble at the voting machines. It was really, I think, even to people who in the past have tended to brush off some of Trump's more unconventional comments, this one is is really bizarre and it really has an impact because on Tuesday, there are two Senate races, runoffs that will decide whether the Democrats or Republicans take the Senate. And Trump has been saying the election is invalid, he's been ranting more about his election than the two Republicans. He's supposed to be in Georgia on Monday in a rural area to try to gin-up the vote.

And I think a lot of Republicans are worried that if he spends more time talking about the invalid election, he may depress turnout. And I can't emphasize how critical this Georgia election is. We've never seen anything like this — with two Senate races will decide whether or not, for instance, Mitch McConnell stays as majority leader with essentially veto power over President-elect Biden's cabinet choices, his judicial nominations, his agenda. So, you know, we lived in a kind of alternate universe for seven months about this election. And this is just the latest chapter.