WATCH LIVE: Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette testifies on department’s oversight of COVID-19 pandemic

Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette will testify July 14 before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce about his department’s oversight during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the coronavirus outbreak began the Department of Energy has conducted research on various aspects of COVID-19, including its structure, the way it spreads, and drugs with the potential to fight the infection.

The DOE’s Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response (CESER) has also facilitated the sharing of guidance and advisories among energy sector partners on cybersecurity threats, such as COVID-19 themed and other phishing emails.

The U.S. energy sector had lost a total of 1.3 million jobs as of mid-May, and the clean energy sector has lost more than 600,000 jobs since the beginning of the pandemic.

President Donald Trump requested an 8 percent budget cut for the Department of Energy in the most recent fiscal year, including a 74 percent decrease in funding for the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, as well as elimination of the Weatherization Assistance Program and the State Energy Program.