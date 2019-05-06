What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before Senate subcommittee

FBI director Christopher Wray will face questions Tuesday from senators on Capitol Hill.

Wray is scheduled to testify before the Senate Appropriations subcommittee regarding his agency’s 2020 budget request.

FBI Director Wray will testify at 9:30 a.m. ET. Watch live in the video player above.

Wray answered questions about the budget last month before the House Appropriations Committee. During that testimony, Wray acknowledged the threat the FBI is trying to combat from both foreign terrorist organizations and homegrown violent extremists, including white supremacists.

