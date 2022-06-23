WATCH LIVE: Former Trump COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx appears before House committee

Former COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx will appear before a House oversight committee Thursday morning to testify on former President Donald Trump’s response to the pandemic.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET. Watch the event in the player above.

In December, the committee said the Trump administration ignored the advice of medical advisors, including Birx and and Dr. Jay Butler, a senior Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official.

Since Birx left the administration, she’s spoken out about what she felt were mistakes made in the COVID response.

This is a developing story and will be updated.