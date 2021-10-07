WATCH LIVE: Former U.S. special envoy to Haiti delivers remarks

Former U.S. special envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, is expected to delivers remarks on Thursday.

Foote resigned last month, saying that he did not want to be associated with what he called the United States’ “inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees” back to the island nation.

Foote’s resignation letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, which was first obtained by the PBS NewsHour, came as the Biden administration faced widespread backlash over its treatment of Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas, where images of horseback border patrol agents using reins against migrants have sparked outrage. The Department of Homeland Security has since suspended those agents while it launches an investigation.

Activists and some lawmakers have also been calling for the Biden administration to suspend deportations to Haiti. In his letter, Foote criticizes the deportations.

