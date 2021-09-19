U.S. authorities accelerate removal of Haitian asylum-seekers from Texas-Mexico border

Joey Palacios:

What we're looking at behind me is the border wall. And see that small entryway, that's where border personnel, Texas DPS personnel, are able to get back and forth to this migrant site. Now, the migrant encampment, which has upwards of 15,000 people right now, is maybe about a mile, three-quarters of a mile down that way. And from here, you can see just agency vehicle after agency vehicle. We've seen buses coming in and out to bring people to CBP processing centers to have their asylum cases heard. This massive amount of people, they are all people hoping to get asylum within the U.S. The majority are from Haiti.

And from what we've heard, some of these people have been in Mexico or in Central America or in Latin America for years, well before the recent earthquake, well before the assassination of Haiti's president. And these are people that have heard that, you know, that this is the area to come to where they get the best, probably the best chance of getting into the U.S. And that's one of the reasons why this encampment has grown from around 2,000 people Monday to where the more than 15,000 people that it is now.