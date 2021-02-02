WATCH LIVE: Funeral for Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick

The funeral service for Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick will be held on Wednesday morning. Sicknick was killed along with four others during the Capitol attack on Jan. 6.

The event is scheduled to start at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Congress held a ceremonial arrival for Sicknick on Tuesday night, were he will stay for an overnight viewing period. Lawmakers will pay tribute Wednesday morning before a ceremonial departure for Arlington National Cemetery, where Sicknick will be interred.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremonies will be open to invited guests only.

Sicknick, 42, from South River, New Jersey, enlisted in the National Guard six months after graduating high school in 1997, deploying to Saudi Arabia and then Kyrgyzstan. He joined the U.S. Capitol Police in 2008.

During the Capitol siege, as rioters seething over President Donald Trump’s election loss stormed the building, Sicknick was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher. He died the next day.