News Wrap: U.S. Capitol police tighten security for lawmakers

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: As we just heard, Wall Street slumped again, as a war raged between hedge funds and small investors.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 620 points to close at 29982. The Nasdaq fell 266 points, and the S&P 500 slid 73. For the week, the major indexes lost more than 3 percent.

The U.S. Capitol Police are boosting protection for lawmakers at travel hubs around Washington, D.C. The security chief for the House of Representatives says that officers will guard airports and the city's train station. That comes amid fears of further violence after the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Anti-abortion forces held their annual March for Life in Washington today, but it was small, small-scale, due to the pandemic and the recent violence at the Capitol. Leaders did hold a procession to the U.S. Supreme Court, after hearing virtually from speakers, including Republican Congressman Chris Smith of New Jersey.