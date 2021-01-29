News Wrap: U.S. Capitol police tighten security for lawmakers

In our news wrap Friday, U.S. Capitol police are boosting protection for lawmakers as they arrive and depart Washington, Wall Street slumps again amid worries over a war between hedge funds and small investors, anti-abortion forces held their annual March for Life in D.C., and opposition parties in India boycotted the opening day of Parliament's budget session.
Read the Full Transcript
-
Judy Woodruff:
In the day's other news: As we just heard, Wall Street slumped again, as a war raged between hedge funds and small investors.
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 620 points to close at 29982. The Nasdaq fell 266 points, and the S&P 500 slid 73. For the week, the major indexes lost more than 3 percent.
The U.S. Capitol Police are boosting protection for lawmakers at travel hubs around Washington, D.C. The security chief for the House of Representatives says that officers will guard airports and the city's train station. That comes amid fears of further violence after the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
Anti-abortion forces held their annual March for Life in Washington today, but it was small, small-scale, due to the pandemic and the recent violence at the Capitol. Leaders did hold a procession to the U.S. Supreme Court, after hearing virtually from speakers, including Republican Congressman Chris Smith of New Jersey.
-
Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J.:
Some day, future generations of Americans will look back on us and wonder how and why a society that prides itself on human rights and empathy could have effectuated and enabled the loss of so many defenseless babies.
-
Judy Woodruff:
The annual event protests the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized most abortions.
In India, opposition parties boycotted the opening of Parliament's budget session. It was a show of solidarity with farmers protesting laws that they say will hurt their incomes. Elsewhere, fresh clashes broke out in New Delhi between farmers and pro-police groups. Police used batons and tear gas to break up the fighting.
Back in this country, President Biden visited wounded soldiers in one of his first forays outside the White House. He helicoptered to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, where his son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015. The president called the doctors and the patients real heroes.
A former FBI lawyer was sentenced to a year's probation today in a probe into how the Russia investigation began. Kevin Clinesmith admitted doctoring an e-mail used to justify surveillance of the Trump 2016 campaign. He is the only person charged so far in the special counsel's probe.
And one of the nation's leading Black basketball coaches, John Chaney, died today in Philadelphia. He spent 24 seasons at Temple University, and was twice named national coach of the year. Along the way, he mentored dozens of players from poor backgrounds. John Chaney was 89 years old.
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.