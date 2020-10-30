WATCH LIVE: Harris holds campaign rally in McAllen, Texas

Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris is holding a campaign rally in McAllen, Texas just a few days before election day.

The rally is expected to start at 5:45 P.M. ET.

Texans have already cast more early ballots ahead of next week’s election than they did during all of 2016. That signals an unprecedented surge of voting in a state that was once the country’s most reliably Republican, but may be drifting toward legitimate battleground status.

More than 9 million ballots had been cast as of Friday morning in the nation’s second most-populous state, exceeding its 8.9-plus million votes four years ago, according to an Associated Press tally of Texas early vote data.

Texas is the first state to hit the milestone, according to AP’s count. This year’s numbers were aided by Democratic activists challenging in court for, and winning, the right to extend early voting by one week amid the coronavirus pandemic.