WATCH LIVE: Harris hosts Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei for virtual bilateral meeting

Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday will host Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei for a virtual bilateral meeting to discuss the relief needs of Guatemalan people as well as cooperation on migration.

Last month, Giammattei declared a “state of prevention” along the country’s border with Honduras, amid reports that a new migrant caravan might be forming in Honduras. The two-week decree restricted open-air gatherings and demonstrations without permits.

The government justified the restrictions, saying “groups of people could put at risk the life, liberty, security, health, access to justice, peace and development” of Guatemalans.

Guatemala issued a similar decree in January to stymie a previous caravan, arguing it represented a public health risk amid the coronavirus pandemic.