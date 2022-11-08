WATCH LIVE: Herschel Walker speaks on election night

Herschel Walker, Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, may speak Tuesday night as votes are tallied in his race against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Walker may address campaign supporters Tuesday night. Watch live in the player above.

Walker has been campaigning on a message that Warnock, who is also the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, is a rubber stamp for President Joe Biden and a Democratic congressional majority. “You went to Washington saying you’re going to represent Georgia and you decided to represent Joe Biden,” Walker said last week.

In October, two women came forward separately to say that when they dated Walker, he had encouraged and paid for them to have abortions. Walker, who has previously voiced support for a national ban on abortion, has denied the allegations and called them “foolishness.”

To win statewide office in Georgia, candidates must win a majority of votes. If Warnock and Walker fall below that threshold, the race would go to a runoff.

The Associated Press reported that more than 2.5 million Georgia voters have cast early ballots, a higher number than in the 2018 midterms.