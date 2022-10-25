Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
We may not see final results of the midterms on election night due to different state laws on counting ballots. Jessica Huseman is the editorial director of Votebeat, a news organization dedicated to following elections and the voting process. She joined Judy Woodruff to discuss the role mail-in voting could play in the midterms.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: