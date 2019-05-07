WATCH LIVE: Barr faces contempt vote from House committee

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee says he has no choice but to begin proceedings to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress.

The House Judiciary Committee will vote at 10 a.m. ET Wednesday on whether to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress.

New York Democrat Jerrold Nadler cites Barr’s failure to comply with a subpoena to provide the full text of the special counsel’s report on the Russia probe by Monday’s deadline. Nadler has scheduled a committee vote for Wednesday.

The effort to hold Barr in contempt reflects the deepening rift between Democrats and President Donald Trump’s attorney general, who is accused by Democrats of spinning the results of Mueller’s investigation to Trump’s benefit.

On Tuesday, a former White House lawyer defied a congressional subpoena, setting the Trump administration on course for another collision with the Democratic-led House over its pursuit of documents related to the Russia investigation.

Don McGahn’s refusal to provide the documents to the House Judiciary Committee came at the instruction of the White House, which suggested they could be subject to executive privilege. Such a claim can shield some presidential material from disclosure.

Trump has defied requests from House Democrats since the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report last month. Republicans have largely united behind the president, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday declaring “case closed” on Mueller’s Russia probe and potential obstruction by Trump. McConnell said Democrats are “grieving” the result.