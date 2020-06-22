What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Candice Norwood
Candice Norwood

WATCH LIVE: House Education and Labor committee holds hearing on racial inequities during pandemic

The House Education and Labor Committee will hold a hearing called “How COVID-19 Widened Racial Inequities in Education, Health, and the Workforce.”

Lawmakers will hear from Camara P. Jones, adjunct professor at the Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University; Valerie Rawlston Wilson, director of the Program on Race, Ethnicity, and the Economy at the Economic Policy Institute; Avik Roy, co-founder and president of the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity; and John B. King, Jr., president and CEO of The Education Trust.

Candice Norwood is a digital politics reporter for the PBS NewsHour.

