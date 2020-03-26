WATCH LIVE: House to begin debate on $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill

The Senate has passed an unparalleled $2.2 trillion economic rescue package steering aid to businesses, workers and health care systems engulfed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the bill heads to the House, which will begin a voice vote Thursday morning.

Watch the House begin to consider the coronavirus relief bill in the player above.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told PBS NewsHour’s anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff on Wednesday that the House was ready to approve the stimulus package ““as soon as the Senate passes it.”

The 880-page measure is the largest economic relief bill in U.S. history. The unanimous vote Wednesday came despite misgivings on both sides about whether it goes too far or not far enough. It caps days of difficult negotiations as Washington confronted a national challenge unlike any it has ever faced. The package is intended as relief for an economy spiraling into recession or worse and a nation facing a grim toll from an infection that’s killed nearly more than 21,000 people worldwide.

Read the Senate’s full coronavirus aid package bill