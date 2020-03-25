What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Lisa Desjardins
By —

Lisa Desjardins

Read the Senate’s full coronavirus aid package bill

Senators from both parties agreed on the final text of a proposed, sweeping bill aimed at rescuing both the struggling medical sector and quickly collapsing United States economy late on Wednesday night.

If passed by both chambers of Congress and signed by the president, the package will be the most massive government recovery measure in U.S. history, in both total dollars and dollars per capita.

The office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sent PBS NewsHour and other outlets a copy of the final text, which you can read below.

Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.

