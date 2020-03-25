‘We’re ready’ to pass Senate’s economic relief bill in the House, says Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi:

Well, first, let me just say that we have a challenge in our country that we haven't seen for over 100 years, tens of thousands of people — cases, hundreds of people who have died.

It's really a challenge to us. And the health issue is preeminent for all of us.

I just want to thank our men and women who are health care providers, our first responders, and the rest. They are truly our heroines.

And one of the challenges that we have is to make sure that they have all the personal protective equipment that they have to do their jobs, so that they're not taking risks as they go into help others and don't bring any problems home from the office — of the workplace.

So, that's — it's so important, that we can try to save lives, but also to respect what it takes to save those lives in terms of our health care providers and first responders, firefighters, and the rest.

That involves an OSHA rule that should be — that isn't in this bill. That's still a challenge that we have, and also just getting the personal protective equipment to them. The health issue is everything.

I think the health issue is central to the economic issue. The health and the lives and the livelihood of the American people are at stake, at risk, and are uncertain at this time.

So, when we get to the economic side, we're very pleased, actually, that, in the last few days, the health — the Democrats in the Congress performed some jujitsu on the bill that was there. It was from the top town, corporate trickle down to the workers.

We turned it completely around to workers — for the workers to bubble up, for the workers and for the families.