White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will hold a news briefing on Jan. 28.

Watch the briefing live at 2:30 p.m. ET in the video player above.

The briefing will follow President Joe Biden’s announcement of several executive orders to reverse the Trump administration’s policies on health care, including reopening the HealthCare.gov insurance markets and removing curbs on abortion counseling.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.