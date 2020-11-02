WATCH LIVE: John Legend performs at election eve rally for Harris in Philadelphia

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is expected to hold a rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania featuring a performance by John Legend.

Harris talked up Joe Biden’s labor credentials during a stop in northeastern Pennsylvania.

If she and Biden win the White House, she said, “we will probably have the most pro-labor administration we’ve seen in a long time.”

Harris made her remarks in Luzerne County, her first of three stops in battleground Pennsylvania on Monday. The region was once a major hub of anthracite coal mining, and the county backed Republican Donald Trump in 2016 after previously supporting Democrat Barack Obama.

Harris is pitching Biden’s plan to expand skills training and suggesting there’s no false choice between tackling climate change and saving jobs. Harris says a Biden administration will work to make the country the world’s top maker of electric vehicles.

She was direct about Pennsylvania’s importance. She says, “Pennsylvania’s gonna determine the outcome of this election.”