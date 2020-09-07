WATCH LIVE: Harris meets with union workers, Black business owners in Wisconsin

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is making a campaign stop in Wisconsin today to meet with union workers and Black businesses owners.

Harris is expected to speak at 4 p.m. ET today. Watch the senator’s remarks in the player above.

Sen. Harris is scheduled to tour a training facility belonging to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and speak with state labor leaders and IBEW members afterward. Harris is then expected to attend a “Build Back Better” roundtable with Black business owners in Milwaukee.

Elsewhere on Labor Day, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will travel to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to join an AFL-CIO virtual town hall.

