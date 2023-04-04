Former prosecutors outline lengthy legal battle ahead for Trump

Amna Nawaz:

Well, the former president's not guilty plea has set off what's expected to be a lengthy legal battle in Manhattan.

Joining me now to discuss the legal issues connected to the president's arraignment is formal — former federal prosecutor Chuck Rosenberg and former Manhattan assistant district attorney Marc Agnifilo.

Welcome to you both, and thanks for joining us.

Chuck, I want to make sure that we understand and explain the charges here. The Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, is alleging Mr. Trump made 34 false statements to cover up other crimes.

The very first line of the statement of facts reads this way: "The defendants, Donald J. Trump, repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal criminal conduct that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election."

Chuck, I just want to get your reaction to the nature of those charges.