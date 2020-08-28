What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Joshua Barajas
WATCH LIVE: Mike Pence speaks at Trump campaign event in Minnesota

Politics

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to deliver remarks in Duluth, Minnesota, for a “Workers for Trump” campaign event.

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to speak at 1:30 p.m. ET today. Watch his remarks in the player above.

This campaign stop follows his speech to the Republican National Convention earlier in the week, after accepting the GOP renomination for vice president.

WATCH: Mike Pence’s full speech at the Republican National Convention

In his address, he mentioned the unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, prompted by the police shooting of Jacob Blake and later, two people shot by a white 17-year-old during the protests over Blake, who is now reported to be paralyzed from the waist down.

“The violence must stop, whether in Minneapolis, Portland or Kenosha,” Pence said, focusing on the protests over racial inequality and police violence happening in various cities. “We will have law and order on the streets of this country for every American of every race and creed and color.”

The vice president did not acknowledge how Black people have been fatally shot or injured by police officers.

Pence also called Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden a “Trojan horse for a radical left.”

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

Joshua Barajas is the arts editor for the NewsHour. He can be reached at jbarajas@newshour.org.

@Josh_Barrage

