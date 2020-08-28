4 at RNC in Charlotte test positive for virus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four people at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte have tested positive for the coronavirus, health officials in North Carolina’s Mecklenburg County say.

The two attendees and two people supporting the convention tested positive among the nearly 800 people tested, according to health officials.

County leaders say those four individuals were isolated and “any known close contacts were notified and issued quarantine instructions by Mecklenburg County Public Health.”

The Charlotte Observer reports the disclosures come after county health officials raised concerns about a lack of social distancing and mask wearing. Strict coronavirus protocols were required.

Mecklenburg Public Health Director Gibbie Harris has said the convention posed no infection risk to the greater Charlotte area.

WATCH: Trump blasts Biden, defies pandemic on White House stage