WATCH LIVE: Mnuchin testifies on federal response to COVID-19 and its impact on the economy

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin will testify Sept. 1 before a House select subcommittee on the Trump administration’s response to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The hearing is expected to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

The hearing will consider the need for additional economic relief for children, workers, and families and the administration’s implementation of stimulus programs passed by Congress earlier this year, notably the $2 trillion CARES Act.

This is the first time that Mnuchin will testify before Congress since negotiations over additional federal stimulus aid for Americans affected by the recession stalled.

The U.S. economy saw modest job gains in July, but they were much lower than in May and June, indicating that the economic rebound was beginning to slow.

The U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 10.2 percent in July, down from a peak of nearly 15 percent in April. At the end of July the extra $600 in unemployment benefits that had previously been provided by the federal government expired, and has yet to be renewed.