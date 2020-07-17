WATCH LIVE: Mnuchin testifies on how Trump administration handled pandemic assistance programs

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will testify before the House Small Business Committee today over the deployment and effectiveness of the federal programs meant to provide economic assistance to small businesses and nonprofits during the coronavirus pandemic.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. today. Watch it in the player above.

The Treasury Department’s Payroll Protection Program, in particular, has received heavy criticism for broadly accepting applications from industries and employers less directly hit by the economic losses seen during the pandemic.

Small Business Administration Administrator Jovita Carranza will also testify.

