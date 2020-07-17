What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Joshua Barajas
By —

Joshua Barajas

WATCH LIVE: Mnuchin testifies on how Trump administration handled pandemic assistance programs

Politics

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will testify before the House Small Business Committee today over the deployment and effectiveness of the federal programs meant to provide economic assistance to small businesses and nonprofits during the coronavirus pandemic.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. today. Watch it in the player above.

The Treasury Department’s Payroll Protection Program, in particular, has received heavy criticism for broadly accepting applications from industries and employers less directly hit by the economic losses seen during the pandemic.

Small Business Administration Administrator Jovita Carranza will also testify.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

Joshua Barajas
By —

Joshua Barajas

Joshua Barajas is the arts editor for the NewsHour. He can be reached at jbarajas@newshour.org.

@Josh_Barrage

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jul 16 WATCH: ‘The science should not stand in the way’ of schools reopening, McEnany says

  2. Watch Jul 16 As national crises rage, Trump quietly delivers key conservative policy goals

  3. Read Jul 17 WATCH LIVE: Mnuchin testifies on how Trump administration handled pandemic assistance programs

  4. Watch Jul 16 After Italy’s pandemic nightmare, economy falters — and poverty spreads

  5. Watch Jul 16 How COVID-19 is highlighting racial disparities in Americans’ health

Why minority-owned businesses are struggling to get PPP loans

Nation Jun 20

The Latest