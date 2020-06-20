Why minority-owned businesses are struggling to get PPP loans

Hari Srenivasan:

The Small Business Administration and the Treasury Department announced yesterday that they will begin revealing the names of some businesses that received loans from the PPP – a reversal of policy. The Paycheck Protection Program provides federally-backed forgivable loans to businesses whose revenues have taken a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Borrowers who received less than $150,000 will not have their identities revealed.

According to the Center for Responsible Lending most of the program's $659 billion has already been disbursed, but little of that money has made it to Black and Latino-owned businesses. Many of these communities have been hit hard by the coronavirus.

NewsHour Weekend's Ivette Feliciano spoke with some business owners to learn why it's been so difficult for them to get federal assistance during this time

This segment is part of our ongoing series "Chasing the Dream: Poverty and Opportunity in America."