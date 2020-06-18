WATCH LIVE: Officials testify on international response to COVID-19

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will hold a hearing June 18 on U.S. international pandemic preparedness, prevention and response to COVID-19.

The hearing will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET Watch it live in the video player above.

Representatives from the State Department, the U.S. Agency for International Development, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will testify at the hearing.

Senate Democrats proposed legislation to provide an additional $9 billion in funding to help support international efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic at the beginning of May.