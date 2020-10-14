What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: Pence holds campaign event in Grand Rapids, Michigan

Politics

Vice President Mike Pence is visiting a Michigan manufacturing facility Oct. 14 for a campaign event to re-elect President Donald Trump.

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to speak at 12:30 p.m. ET. Watch his remarks in the player above.

The day before, at a campaign stop nearby in Wisconsin, Pence defended President Donald Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court and his response to the coronavirus pandemic at an outdoor rally Tuesday in a conservative Milwaukee suburb before a crowd of supporters, most of whom were not wearing masks or socially distancing even as COVID-19 cases spike in Wisconsin.

The rally came about three weeks before the election and as the Senate Judiciary Committee held confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett, Trump’s pick to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

“I’m going to make a prediction,” Pence said. “Judge Amy Coney Barrett will soon be Justice Amy Coney Barrett. We’re going to fill that seat.”

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

