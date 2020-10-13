How populism, political will and public fatigue are undermining global COVID-19 fight

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, new hot spots are emerging around the world, and some epicenters are getting worse.

In India, the total number of cases now tops seven million. In Brazil, a new milestone this week, with more than 150,000 deaths. And infections are now rising in a number of other countries, including Russia, Nepal, Iran, and right here in the United States, where COVID cases are increasing in a majority of states.

Meanwhile, a new study suggests the U.S. death toll could be even higher than previously thought.

Lawrence Gostin specializes in global health. He has advised special committees of the World Health Organization and served on a special Ebola commission for the U.N. secretary-general. He's now at the Georgetown Law School, and joins us now.

Lawrence Gostin, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

So, the head of the World Health Organization said COVID-19 activity is up, accelerating around the world, but it is uneven.

So, when you look at the countries that are seeing a surge, why are they seeing that surge? Is there something that they have in common?