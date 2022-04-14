WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks on rebuilding supply chains

President Joe Biden appears in Greensboro, North Carolina on Thursday to deliver remarks on rebuilding supply chains and high-tech workforces.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:15 p.m. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above.

The visit comes among Biden’s heaviest domestic travel in months. It comes after a Tuesday stop in Iowa to announce that his administration was granting a waiver to allow more ethanol in gasoline year-round, a move that officials estimated would shave 10 cents per gallon off gasoline prices — but at just 2,300 gas stations out of the nation’s more than 100,000.

WATCH: Biden’s genocide comments based on ‘horrific atrocities’ world has seen, says State Department

The White House says the public focus on the war in Ukraine is “understandable” and it’s realistic about the challenges facing Biden in breaking through.

“While the world needs to understand and see how he is leading on the war, the country needs to see how he is continuing to lead on the economy,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday. “Being able to continue to speak to our domestic audience about that is a huge priority. And his schedule tells the story of how much of a priority it is.”

All of the policies Biden is touting will have direct impact on American lives — but they also fall far short of the goals that Biden set for himself when taking office. Taken together, they show how the White House is trying to regain momentum at a time when Biden is under pressure to recalibrate his ambitions.